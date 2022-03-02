Left Menu

Gajraj Rao teases fans about new project with 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' director

Actor Gajraj Rao, who won critical and commercial success with films like 'Badhaai Ho' (2018) and 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' (2020), teased his fans about his upcoming project on Wednesday.

Gajraj Rao teases fans about new project with 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' director
Actor Gajraj Rao, who won critical and commercial success with films like 'Badhaai Ho' (2018) and 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' (2020), teased his fans about his upcoming project on Wednesday. The 'Lootcase' actor took to his Instagram Story and posted a selfie which featured his co-star from 'Badhaai Ho', Neena Gupta, and the director of 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', Hitesh Kewalya.

He wrote, "Chef @hiteshkewalya ne dheemi aanch par kuch pakada shuru kiya hai ... # newjourney." Hitesh was also the screenplay writer of 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', which was a hilarious but sensitive take on the hush-hush topic of erectile dysfunction.

Gajraj will be next seen in 'Maidaan' which stars Ajay Devgn. He had made his debut in 1994 with a minor role in Shekhar Kapur's 'Bandit Queen' and has since then worked in many films and web series. (ANI)

