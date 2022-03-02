Left Menu

Raveena Tandon shares glimpse of her BTS fun with Sanjay Dutt from sets of 'Ghudchadi'

Actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon have started shooting for their upcoming movie 'Ghudchadi' in full swing. On Wednesday, Raveena shared a glimpse of her and Sanjay from the sets of the film.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-03-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 19:14 IST
Raveena Tandon shares glimpse of her BTS fun with Sanjay Dutt from sets of 'Ghudchadi'
Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon have started shooting for their upcoming movie 'Ghudchadi' in full swing. On Wednesday, Raveena shared a glimpse of her and Sanjay from the sets of the film. The 'Maatr' actor took to her Instagram and shared a viral reel trend that sees people recording themselves using different camera angles. Jumping on the bandwagon, Raveena and Sanjay also tried acing the new trend.

She wrote, "On set shenanigans with @duttsanjay! Attempt 243637 #bts #ghudchadi." Before 'Ghudchadi', Sanjay and Raveena have collaborated for the film 'KGF: Chapter 2', which will hit the big screens on April 14.

For the unversed, 'Ghudchadi' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta and Binoy Gandhi, who is donning the director's hat for the movie. Renowned TV actor Parth Samthaan will make his Bollywood debut with the upcoming rom-com that will also feature Khushalii Kumar and Aruna Irani. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022