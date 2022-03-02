Left Menu

Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithviraj' to arrive a week early in June

Based on the life of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, the film was earlier slated to be released in theatres on June 10, 2022.The official Twitter account of production house Yash Raj Films posted the new release date on their page.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-03-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 20:21 IST
Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithviraj' to arrive a week early in June
  • Country:
  • India

Superstar Akshay Kumar's upcoming historical film ''Prithviraj'' will now release on June 3, a week before its earlier scheduled opening, the makers announced on Wednesday. Based on the life of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, the film was earlier slated to be released in theatres on June 10, 2022.

The official Twitter account of production house Yash Raj Films posted the new release date on their page. ''Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan is arriving early on the big screen on 3rd June. In Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you,'' the tweet read. The film is directed by noted writer-director Chandraparaksh Dwivedi, best known for directing and starring in television epic ''Chanakya'' (1991) and the Partition feature film ''Pinjar'' (2003).

The makers had unveiled the teaser of the film in November 2021.

''Prithviraj'' also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood and marks the screen debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, who plays the role of Sanyogita.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022