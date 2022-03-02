Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithviraj' to arrive a week early in June

Superstar Akshay Kumar's upcoming historical film ''Prithviraj'' will now release on June 3, a week before its earlier scheduled opening, the makers announced on Wednesday. Based on the life of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, the film was earlier slated to be released in theatres on June 10, 2022.

The official Twitter account of production house Yash Raj Films posted the new release date on their page. ''Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan is arriving early on the big screen on 3rd June. In Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you,'' the tweet read. The film is directed by noted writer-director Chandraparaksh Dwivedi, best known for directing and starring in television epic ''Chanakya'' (1991) and the Partition feature film ''Pinjar'' (2003).

The makers had unveiled the teaser of the film in November 2021.

''Prithviraj'' also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood and marks the screen debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, who plays the role of Sanyogita.

