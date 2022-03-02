Black Clover Chapter 325 release date pushed back! New spells & alliances expected

The Japanese manga Black Clover Chapter 325 may feature more grouping spells, as Lucifero goes all out to fight against Yami, Nacht, Asta, and Yuno. In the last few chapters, there were several new spells and collaborations between these four characters.

Unfortunately, the release date for the manga Black Clover Chapter 325 has been pushed back to March 6, 2022. The mangaka Yuki Tabata is going to take a break. The raw scans would surface two or three days before its release in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. This means fans can expect the initial spoilers within February March 3, as it comes before raw scans

The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

The new chapter will be available on the official website of Manga Plus and Viz media. Smartphone apps from both platforms are also available. Here's the list of timings and release dates in different places around the planet.

Pacific Time: 7:00 a.m. (March 6)

Central Time: 9:00 a.m. (March 6)

Eastern Time: 10:00 a.m. (March 6)

UK time: 03:00 (March 6)

European Time: 4:00 a.m. (March 6)

India Time: 8:30 a.m. (March 6)

Japan Time: 12:00 (March 7)

Black Clover Chapter 325 is likely to deliver an epic battle sequence from Tabata. The upcoming chapter has mystery in store. We could see an intense fight between the squad members.

In the previous chapter, Zora tried to match Lucifero's punch with his Counter Trap Magic but was overpowered. To protect their squad members, Nacht and Yami blocked Lucifero's next strike together. They promised to save the members together. Nacht had been keeping tabs on the Black Bulls and agreed with Yami that they have all exceeded their potential.

Zora and Asta got saved in time. Hopefully, we could see the array arrive once more in Black Clover Chapter 325. We will keep you updated on Black Clover Chapter 325 spoilers as soon as we get more information.

All the chapters of Black Clover are available online on the Viz website, Manga plus website, and the Shonen Jump App which is available on both Android and IOS. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Japanese manga series.

Also Read: Boruto Chapter 68: Is Amado the next target of Code?