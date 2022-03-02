Left Menu

Duo held for killing friend after drinking liquor

An FIR was registered under IPC section 364 kidnapping or abducting in order to murder in this regard.Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a car and arrested Mohit Tyagi and Ritu Tyagi for the murder.The duo told the police that they had a heated argument with Vivek after he passed comments against them.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 02-03-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 20:34 IST
Duo held for killing friend after drinking liquor
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing their friend after he passed a sarcastic comment on them while they were all drinking together, police said.

According to police, the victim Vivek Tyagi (34), a resident of Mohammad Pur Kadeem village in Modinagar, went missing on February 2. An FIR was registered under IPC section 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) in this regard.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a car and arrested Mohit Tyagi and Ritu Tyagi for the murder.

The duo told the police that they had a heated argument with Vivek after he passed comments against them. They said they were consuming alcohol and in a fit of rage hit the victim on his head.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Iraj Raja said the duo later threw the body into Ganga canal, adding that the car used in dumping the body has been seized.

PTI CORR SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022