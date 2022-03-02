Left Menu

Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Future set to headline Rolling Loud Miami 2022

Kanye 'Ye' West, Kendrick Lamar and Future are all set to headline Rolling Loud Festival 2022 in July in Miami.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 22:45 IST
Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Future set to headline Rolling Loud Miami 2022
Rolling Loud Miami 2022 poster (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Kanye 'Ye' West, Kendrick Lamar and Future are all set to headline Rolling Loud Festival 2022 in July in Miami. As per Variety, Ye is set to headline the first night of the festival on July 22. Future will headline July 23, while Lamar will cap off the festival on July 24.

Other notable names for the summer music festival include Playboy Carti, Lil Durk, Don Toliver, 2 Chainz, Lil Yachty, Three 6 Mafia, Saweetie, Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, DaBaby, Gucci Mane, Lil Baby, Kodak Black, Baby Keem, Ski Mask the Slump God, Lil Tjay, Soulja Boy, Flo Milli, A$AP Ferg, Kevin Gates, City Girls and $uicideboy$. Tickets for Rolling Loud will go on sale on March 7 at 9 am PT. The festival will return to the Hard Rock Stadium for this year's edition. Last year's headliners were Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky and Post Malone.

Lamar last performed at Rolling Loud in 2017. Details on Future's next album are also scarce. Rolling Loud is just the latest addition to Ye's busy calendar year. In January, it was announced that the rapper would headline the 2022 Coachella festival, along with Harry Styles and Billie Eilish. The rapper also recently unveiled an unfinished version of his latest album, 'Donda 2', which he is producing in a collaboration with Future. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022