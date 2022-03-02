Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Future set to headline Rolling Loud Miami 2022

Kanye 'Ye' West, Kendrick Lamar and Future are all set to headline Rolling Loud Festival 2022 in July in Miami. As per Variety, Ye is set to headline the first night of the festival on July 22. Future will headline July 23, while Lamar will cap off the festival on July 24.

Other notable names for the summer music festival include Playboy Carti, Lil Durk, Don Toliver, 2 Chainz, Lil Yachty, Three 6 Mafia, Saweetie, Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, DaBaby, Gucci Mane, Lil Baby, Kodak Black, Baby Keem, Ski Mask the Slump God, Lil Tjay, Soulja Boy, Flo Milli, A$AP Ferg, Kevin Gates, City Girls and $uicideboy$. Tickets for Rolling Loud will go on sale on March 7 at 9 am PT. The festival will return to the Hard Rock Stadium for this year's edition. Last year's headliners were Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky and Post Malone.

Lamar last performed at Rolling Loud in 2017. Details on Future's next album are also scarce. Rolling Loud is just the latest addition to Ye's busy calendar year. In January, it was announced that the rapper would headline the 2022 Coachella festival, along with Harry Styles and Billie Eilish. The rapper also recently unveiled an unfinished version of his latest album, 'Donda 2', which he is producing in a collaboration with Future. (ANI)

