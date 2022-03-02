Russian broadcaster RT may lose UK licence, regulator says

Britain's media regulator Ofcom said on Wednesday it was considering whether news broadcaster RT should retain its licence in the United Kingdom, after it stepped up investigations into the Russian-backed television channel.

Ofcom said on Monday it had launched 15 investigations into the impartiality of RT's output and said on Wednesday it had opened a further 12 investigations into its programming.

"We are very concerned by the volume of programmes on RT that are raising potential issues under the Broadcasting Code, and as we progress our investigations we are considering whether RT should retain a UK licence," the regulator said.

