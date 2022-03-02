Left Menu

Cuban women emerge from shadows to promote body art once seen as taboo

The nearly 200-member woman´s association, called Erias, was founded in July 2021, and is the first to actively and openly promote body art on the island, a practice for decades considered taboo in Cuba, especially among women. While tattoos themselves are not illegal in Cuba, the island's traditional "machista" culture has long stygmatized the practice, relegating it largely to seamen, prostitutes and prisoners.

Reuters | Havana | Updated: 02-03-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 23:30 IST
Cuban women emerge from shadows to promote body art once seen as taboo
  • Country:
  • Cuba

An eclectic group of Cuban women brandishing tattoos has emerged from the shadows on the insular, communist-run island, pushing the boundaries of a legal vacuum and leveraging the internet to promote an ancient art that has only recently become common again in Cuba. The nearly 200-member woman´s association, called Erias, was founded in July 2021, and is the first to actively and openly promote body art on the island, a practice for decades considered taboo in Cuba, especially among women.

While tattoos themselves are not illegal in Cuba, the island's traditional "machista" culture has long stygmatized the practice, relegating it largely to seamen, prostitutes and prisoners. "I was so self-conscious. I felt like I couldn't express myself," said Marian Leyva, one of the group's founding members. She credits the group with helping her regain her own self-esteem.

"It was like being born again for me. You should not be discriminated against for having your skin tattooed." The open activism of Erias' members is not without risk. Cuba's government maintains a list of approved, private-sector trades, and "tattoo artist" is not among them. Though the practice is not explicitly outlawed either, the legal limbo has long forced the art to remain in the shadows.

But growing access to the internet - which only recently became commonplace on the island, as well as cultural exchange through the island's tourism industry have increasingly exposed the population to practices like tattoo art so common elsewhere. As a result, the women of Erias say body art is no longer viewed as taboo.

Ariam Arrieta, the photographer and co-founder of Erias credits the fast-growing group with providing safety in numbers for its members, who increasingly feel comfortable expressing themselves. "Unlike just three years ago, today we can say that women are getting tattooed here on a daily basis," Arrieta told Reuters amid a photo session in Havana.

The rise of tattoos on the island of 11 million comes as Cuba puts to public referendum a family code that seeks to liberalize the rights of the LGBTQ community and beef up laws protecting the rights of women and children. Tattoo artist Amanda Santana said the lingering legal vacuum is no longer the barrier it once was, as the internet offers new modes of advertising and helps spread the group's message of acceptance.

"It is not legal but it is not illegal either (...)," tattoo artist Santana told Reuters as she began work on a tattoo. "All tattoo artists use the internet to promote ourselves. I have my Instagram page, contact with my clients online," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
2
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States
3
U.S. expected to announce ban on Russian flights from American airspace - sources

U.S. expected to announce ban on Russian flights from American airspace - so...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Gilead's HIV drug on glass vial concerns; Pfizer's bacterial infection vaccine fails main goal in study and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Gilead's HIV drug on glass...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022