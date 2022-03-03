'Little bitto is now a bride': Shahid Kapoor pens emotional note for sister Sanah

Actor Shahid Kapoor was overwhelmed with emotion as sister Sanah Kapur got married to the man of her dreams. Taking to Instagram, Shahid penned a heartfelt post for Sanah, who tied the knot with actors Manoj-Seema Pahwa's son Mayank in Mahabaleshwar on Wednesday.

"How time flies and little bitto is now a bride. All grown up all too soon my baby sister ... an emotional beginning to a wonderful new chapter. Dearest @sanahkapur15 wishing you and Mayank sunshine and good vibes always," he wrote. The 'Kabir Singh' star also dropped an adorable picture with his newly-wed sister. In the image, Shahid can be seen sharing smiles with Sanah, who was dressed up in a blue and red lehenga.

For the special occasion, Shahid opted for a black kurta with a matching jacket over it. His wife Mira Kapoor and their children Misha and Zain were also a part of the wedding festivities. Sanah is veteran actor Pankaj Kapur's daughter with second wife Supriya Pathak. She was featured with her half-brother Shahid in the film 'Shaandaar' (2015). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)