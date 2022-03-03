Left Menu

'Not a victim but a survivor', Pamela Anderson announces documentary

Hollywood star Pamela Anderson is all set to narrate her story in a new documentary based on her life.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2022 09:08 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 09:08 IST
Pamela Anderson . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Pamela Anderson is all set to narrate her story in a new documentary based on her life. According to Variety, Pamela, on Wednesday, took to social media and announced the news with a handwritten note on Netflix letterhead, which reads, "My life/ A thousand imperfections/ A million misperceptions/ Wicked, wild and lost/ Nothing to live up to /I can only surprise you /Not a victim, but a survivor /And alive to tell the real story."

Anderson's son Brandon Thomas Lee, who serves as a producer on the project, reposted the note on his Instagram Story and captioned it as, "The real story." Directed by Ryan White, the yet-to-be-titled documentary has been in the making for several years and will include never-before-seen archive footage and Pamela's personal journals.

The news comes days after the release of Hulu's new eight-part limited series, 'Pam and Tommy', which chronicles a difficult chapter in Pamela's life and was reportedly developed without her permission. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

