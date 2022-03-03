Left Menu

Karan Kundrra enters Kangana Ranaut's show 'Lock Upp' as a new jailor

After enthralling his fans in 'Bigg Boss 15', actor Karan Kundrra is back in action. He is the new jailor of the ongoing reality show 'Lock Upp', which is being hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-03-2022 09:23 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 09:23 IST
Karan Kundrra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After enthralling his fans in 'Bigg Boss 15', actor Karan Kundrra is back in action. He is the new jailor of the ongoing reality show 'Lock Upp', which is being hosted by Kangana Ranaut. On Wednesday night, Karan shared a new promo of the show, in which he can be seen dressed up as the jailor.

"When the queens call upon, you suit up and arrive!! Iss bada** jail mein aane waala hai ek badass toofan, aap bhi aana," he captioned the post. Speaking of the promo, it opened with Karan announcing, "Sharaft kis chidiya ka naaam hai, lagta hai ye sab bhool gae hain, yaad dilane ka waqt aa gaya hai (It seems these people have forgotten what courtesy and good manners are, it is time to remind them)."

'Lock Upp' is live-streamed on digital platforms MX Player and ALTBalaji. Comedian Munawar Faruqui, model Poonam Pandey, actor Nisha Rawal, Sara Khan, Kaaranvir Bohra, Payal Rohatgi, Shivam Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, political analyst Tehseen Poonawala, fashion designer Saisha Shinde, self-styled godman Swami Chakrapani, social media influencer Anjali Arora, and wrestler Babita Phogat among others are the contestants of the controversial show. (ANI)

