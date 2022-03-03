Left Menu

Kim Kardashian declared 'legally single'

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West's marriage has officially ended.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2022 09:46 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 09:46 IST
Kim Kardashian declared 'legally single'
Kim Kardashian (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West's marriage has officially ended. According to The Hollywood Reporter, at a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, Judge Steven Coch declared Kim "legally single."

The judge said he would grant the reality star's request to split her divorce from West (now Ye) into two parts -- immediately ending their marriage while punting more complex questions about assets and custody to future proceedings. Ahead of the ruling, attorneys for West had sought three preconditions. At the hearing, the judge granted one -- "about what happens if either star dies before the divorce case is finalized -- but denied two others, including restrictions on what would happen if Kardashian quickly remarried."

Kim filed for divorce a year ago, citing irreconcilable differences with West. The former couple shares four children -- eight-year-old daughter North, son Saint, six, daughter Chicago, four, and two-year-old son Psalm. Kardashian requested the quick-split maneuver in December, but West filed objections last month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022