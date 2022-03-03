Karan Johar to launch Shanaya Kapoor in ‘Bedhadak’
Filmmaker Karan Johar on Thursday announced the Bollywood debut of actor Sanjay Kapoors daughter Shanaya Kapoor with his upcoming home production film Bedhadak.The movie is written and directed by Johars long-time collaborator Shashank Khaitan.In a Twitter post, Johars banner Dharma Productions announced the casting of their new film, which also stars upcoming actors Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada.The Dharma family continues to grow
Filmmaker Karan Johar on Thursday announced the Bollywood debut of actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor with his upcoming home production film "Bedhadak".
The movie is written and directed by Johar's long-time collaborator Shashank Khaitan.
In a Twitter post, Johar's banner Dharma Productions announced the casting of their new film, which also stars upcoming actors Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada.
"The Dharma family continues to grow! Watch Shanaya enchant her way into your hearts with #Bedhadak - directed by Shashank Khaitan," the tweet read.
In the past, Johar has launched a host of newcomers including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday, among others.
Khaitan, who directed the Bollywood launch vehicle of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter titled "Dhadak", will also produce "Bedhadak" via his Mentor Disciple Films.
In a subsequent post, the production house introduced Lalwani, who is part of Johar's other home production film "Dostana 2".
"He's charming, he's dashing & he's on his way to rock your world! Meet Karan aka Lakshya," the tweet read.
Pirzada was previously seen in the 2020 Netflix original film "Guilty", also backed by Dharma Productions. "His brooding vibe will make hearts skip a beat. Meet Angad aka Gurfateh in #Bedhadak," the banner tweeted as they announced his casting.
On Wednesday, Johar had said he will soon introduce three new members into the Dharma family.
