Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor's debut film 'Bedhadak' announced

Actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her acting debut with the film titled 'Bedhadak'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-03-2022 11:27 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 11:27 IST
Shanaya Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her acting debut with the film titled 'Bedhadak'. 'Bedhadak' is presented by Karan Johar and helmed by Shashank Khaitan.

Sharing the update, Shanaya took to Instagram and unveiled her first look from the film. "I am extremely grateful and humbled to join the Dharma Family with #Bedhadak - directed by the brilliant Shashank Khaitan. I can't wait to kickstart this journey, I need all your blessings and love," she captioned the post.

With 'Bedhadak', Karan is also launching actors Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada apart from Shanaya. Welcoming Gurfateh on board, Karan on Instagram wrote, "His brooding good looks will have you smitten in no time! Watch Angad's character come alive in #Bedhadak with @gurfatehpirzada bringing his effortless suave onto the big screen."

He also dropped the first look of Lakshya. "Looks that will melt your heart just as easily as his smile will. Presenting @itslakshya as Karan in #Bedhadak. Directed by the maestro of emotions, Shashank Khaitan," Karan posted while sharing Lakshya's look.

'Bedhadak' is touted as a love triangle in the rom-com space. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

