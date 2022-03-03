Moscow drops QR codes, other COVID-19 restrictions
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-03-2022 11:57 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 11:49 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian capital Moscow will no longer require locals to use QR codes to prove they are vaccinated or immune to COVID-19 and is dropping all restrictions at entertainment and sports venues, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday.
The situation in the city is gradually normalizing with fewer infections and hospitalizations reported, Sobyanin wrote on his blog.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Russian
- Sobyanin
- Sergei Sobyanin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Moscow sending conflicting signals on Ukraine, EU says
Moscow faces choice between war and diplomacy on Ukraine, EU says
Russia-led fund won't provide Belarus with $3.5 bln, Moscow may refinance some debt instead-Siluanov
Britain made clear to Moscow that NATO's open-door policy won't change, Wallace says
EU to stay alert as long as Moscow does not pull back troops, von der Leyen says