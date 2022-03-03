Moscow drops QR codes, other COVID-19 restrictions

Russian capital Moscow will no longer require locals to use QR codes to prove they are vaccinated or immune to COVID-19 and is dropping all restrictions at entertainment and sports venues, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday.

The situation in the city is gradually normalizing with fewer infections and hospitalizations reported, Sobyanin wrote on his blog.

