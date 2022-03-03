Left Menu

COVID-19 fatigue is properly real: Shruti Haasan

Actor Shruti Haasan is currently battling COVID-19 and it is definitely not easy to fight against the deadly virus.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-03-2022 12:38 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 12:38 IST
COVID-19 fatigue is properly real: Shruti Haasan
Shruti Haasan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Shruti Haasan is currently battling COVID-19 and it is definitely not easy to fight against the deadly virus. On Thursday, Shruti took to Instagram and shared her health update with her followers.

"Happy and grateful while I heal !! I'm a few cups of medicinal tea away from being A ok ... I hope ! This covid fatigue is properly real ..vitamins, water good thoughts and a dose of being that b will get you through anything it seems .. checking in to say Thankyou for all your love and I'm sending you mine...my friends have been beyond wonderful showing me that we truly choose friends as family..so much yummy khaana and love and pampering," she wrote, adding a picture of herself holding a cup of tea. Shruti also asked her followers to inform her about what "do's and don'ts" to follow during post COVID-19 recovery.

"Ps - I didn't realise my hair is so frizzy .. also what should I expect post covid ? Dos and don'ts?? Lemme know," she added. Shruti tested for COVID-19 on February 27. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022