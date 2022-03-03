Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-03-2022 12:42 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 12:40 IST
Randeep Hooda undergoes knee surgery, to be discharged soon
Randeep Hooda (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Actor Randeep Hooda on Wednesday underwent a knee surgery at a city hospital after he suffered an injury on the set of his upcoming series ''Inspector Avinash''.

A source close to the actor said Hooda suffered the injury while filming a combat sequence for the series last month.

The 45-year-old actor was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on March 1 and was operated upon by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala.

''He underwent surgery last evening. He will be discharged in a couple of days. It is the same knee that he injured while filming 'Radhe' and had to be operated on,'' the source added.

Based on the real life events, ''Inspector Avinash'' is a dramatic retelling of the life of the titular cop dealing with criminal activities in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Hooda will also be seen in the Netflix revenge drama series ''CAT''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

