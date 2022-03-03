Left Menu

Pamela Anderson announces Netflix documentary

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-03-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 14:04 IST
Pamela Anderson Image Credit: Wikipedia
''Baywatch'' star Pamela Anderson is keen to set the record straight with a new documentary on Netflix.

The star, whose life story, tumultuous marriage to rocker Tommy Lee and the controversy surrounding the leak of their sex tape in the 1990s is the subject of the recently released Hulu series ''Pam & Tommy'', announced the news about her documentary on social media with a handwritten note.

The note reads: "My life/ A thousand imperfections/ A million misperceptions/ Wicked, wild and lost/ Nothing to live up to /I can only surprise you /Not a victim, but a survivor /And alive to tell the real story." Anderson's son Brandon Thomas Lee, who serves as a producer on the project, reposted the note on his Instagram Story and captioned it: "The real story" as did her younger son Dylan Jagger Lee.

Dubbed the "definitive documentary about the pop culture icon," the film has been in the making for several years.

Directed by Ryan White, the yet-to-be-titled documentary will feature exclusive access to Anderson, as well as archival footage and her personal journals, reported Variety.

The documentary has been dubbed as "an intimate portrait embedded in the life of Pamela Anderson as she looks back at her professional and personal path and prepares for the next steps on her journey."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

