Priyanka Chopra shares a picture of her breakfast plate

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who often shares glimpses from her life on social media, posted a sneak peek of her breakfast plate that took her back to Mumbai.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 14:22 IST
Priyanka Chopra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Priyanka Chopra, who often shares glimpses from her life on social media, posted a sneak peek of her breakfast plate that took her back to Mumbai. On Thursday, 'The Sky Is Pink' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her breakfast plate that included poha, khatta dhokla and mixed vegetables.

She captioned, "Poha in La that took me back to Mumbai! Thank you @hungryempire @wholesam." By reading the caption, it seems like the 'Baywatch' actor was eating poha after a long time.

Recently, Priyanka also celebrated Mahashivratri with her husband Nick Jonas. The 'Bajirao Mastani' actor shared an image featuring her and Nick performing pooja at home in which they can be seen seated in front of a huge white-coloured Lord Shiva idol. Meanwhile, on the work front, she recently wrapped up the shoot for the thriller series, 'Citadel'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

