Kajol pens birthday wish for her 'darling girl' Tanishaa

Actor Kajol has penned a sweet birthday wish for her sister, 'darling girl' Tanishaa Mukerji on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-03-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 14:25 IST
Kajol with her family (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Kajol has penned a sweet birthday wish for her sister, 'darling girl' Tanishaa Mukerji on Thursday. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajol shared a family picture featuring the birthday girl, Kajol's mother Tanuja, son Yug, and Ajay Devgn with a cake.

"Happy birthday my darling girl... wish u a wonderful fabulous year ahead @tanishaamukerji. Love u to bits and pieces," she wrote. Ajay also wished Tanishaa. Taking to his Instagram Stories, he shared a picture of himself with Kajol and Tanishaa and wrote, "Happy Birthday, Regards Ajay Devgn."

Tanishaa is the younger sister of Kajol. She made her film debut with the Hindi film 'Sssshhh' in 2003. Talking about Kajol's work front, she has started shooting for her film 'Salaam Venky'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

