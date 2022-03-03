'Cannot imagine my life without you around', Siddhanth Kapoor wishes sister Shraddha Kapoor on birthday

Actor Siddhanth Kapoor wished her sister and actor Shraddha Kapoor on her birthday with an adorable note. Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, Siddhanth shared cute videos with Shraddha.

"Happiest Birthday. Cannot imagine my life without you around," he wrote. The post was filled with love and blessings.

Vardhan Puri wrote, "Cutest videos." "Happy Birthday queen. Have a successful and blockbuster year ahead meet soon," a fan commented on the post.

Other well-wishers too extended birthday wishes to the actor. Siddhanth and Shraddha were seen together in the film 'Haseena Parkar' where Shraddha played the role of underworld legend Haseena Parkar and Siddhanth played the role of Dawood Ibrahim.

Recently, Shraddha made headlines as the release of her upcoming yet-to-be-titled film with Ranbir Kapoor was pushed to March 8, 2023. Apart from this, the 'Aashiqui 2' actor will be seen in 'Chalbaaz' which is a remake of the 1989 'Chalbaaz', 'Nagin' and 'Satyanarayan ki Katha' alongside Kartik Aaryan. (ANI)

