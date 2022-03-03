'Itaewon Class' star Park Seo-joon recovers from COVID-19, flies to Hungary for shoot

South Korean star Park Seo-joon, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, has ''fully recovered his health'' after his release from quarantine last week.

The 33-year-old actor, known for Oscar winning film ''Parasite'', and K-dramas such as ''Itaewon Class'' and ''What's Wrong With Secretary Kim?'', left for Hungary on Thursday to shoot his new movie ''Dream'' (working title).

According to Korean website Soompi, Park's agency Awesome ENT said the actor is planning to return to Korea after wrapping up filming in March.

''Park Seo Joon left for Hungary this morning to shoot the movie 'Dream'. After being released from quarantine last week, he fully recovered his health, so the filming is unlikely to be disrupted.

''Just in case, we will work hard to take care of his health and shoot safely. There may be changes depending on the local situation, but he is planning to return to Korea after wrapping up filming in March,'' the agency said in a statement.

Park, who tested positive on February 19, has completed three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

''Dream'' is directed by Lee Byung Hun (''Extreme Job'') and tells the story of a team of people trying out for the Homeless World Cup, an annual international soccer event.

Park stars as Yoon Hong Dae, a professional soccer player on disciplinary probation who becomes the coach of a ragtag soccer team. Singer-songwriter IU stars as Lee So Min, a producing director who is making a documentary about the team. Lee Hyun Woo will also appear in the film as one of the soccer players.

Park will also be seen in the disaster movie ''Concrete Utopia'' and superhero film ''The Marvels'', which marks his Hollywood debut.

He is also set to star alongside Han So-hee of ''My Name'' fame in an upcoming K-drama.

