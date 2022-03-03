'Lines (By) Lines': Exhibition to feature artworks by leading South Asian artists

An upcoming exhibition ''Lines (By) Lines'' will showcase abstract art practices in the works by 30 leading South Asian and diaspora artists, including greats like SH Raza and FN Souza, from the 20th Century to the present.

The exhibition, starting from April 2 at Dhoomimal Gallery (DMG) here, aims to explore how a diverse spectrum of modern and contemporary art from the region have explored abstraction across painting, sculpture and multimedia art practices.

It will showcase artworks of some of the most iconic names in South Asian art also including VS Gaitonde, J Swaminathan, Nasreen Mohamedi, Zarina Hashmi and Mehlli Gobha, alongside cutting edge multidisciplinary practices and site-specific installations by artists working at the intersection of art, architecture, textile design, sound and digital media.

''Dhoomimal Gallery has a long history of being a meeting point for conversations about Indian art and Lines (By) Lines weaves a dialogue between many of the iconic artists in the gallery's collection with contemporary voices.

''Our hope is that the show, and the talks planned with artists and curators, will offer a unique opportunity for diverse audiences to experience abstract art across a range of important artists,'' said Uday Jain, director, DMG.

Besides addressing the variation in narratives and approach to the language of lines over different ages, the exhibition also proposes to initiate a conversation between the social and artistic concerns of the mid-20th century, when pre-independent India was first exposed to western influence and contemporary culture.

South Asian contemporary artists featuring in the exhibition include names like Rana Begum, Gopi Gajwani, Shobha Broota, Parul Gupta, Shruti Mahajan, Rewati Shahani, Noor Ali Chagani, Niyeti Chaddha, Meghna Gavireddy, Purvai Rai, Al-Qawi Nanavati and Varun Desai.

''The show is designed to take the viewer on an exploration through time, presenting insights to the lives and works of artists from the subcontinent who have used linearity as a tool to respond to their times, to create languages and new worlds through their art,'' said Manmeet K Walia, curator of 'Lines (By) Lines'.

The exhibition will come to a close on May 15.

