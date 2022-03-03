Left Menu

Actor Ananya Panday recently shared beautiful pictures from her trip to the city of lakes 'Udaipur'.

Updated: 03-03-2022 17:02 IST
Ananya Panday shares photos from her trip to 'city of lakes' Udaipur
Actor Ananya Panday recently shared beautiful pictures from her trip to the city of lakes 'Udaipur'. On Thursday, Ananya took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from Udaipur. A few glimpses show her enjoying beautiful sunsets while sitting in a boat.

The other photos and videos give a sneak peek of traditional dance, music, and forts, perfectly capturing the culture and beauty of the city. The 'Gehraiyaan' actor captioned the post, "Missing the magic of Udaipur" along with a heart emoticon.

Meanwhile, Ananya is gearing up for her upcoming project 'Liger' with Vijay Deverakonda and 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

