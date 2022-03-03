Left Menu

Javed Akhtar recalls last public event with late Lata Mangeshkar

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar continues to grieve the demise of late nightingale Lata Mangeshkar, as seen from his latest social media post.

Updated: 03-03-2022 17:05 IST
Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar continues to grieve the demise of late nightingale Lata Mangeshkar, as seen from his latest social media post. Taking to his Twitter handle on Thursday, Akhtar posted a picture from a recent event he had attended with the legendary singer.

In the picture, Mangeshkar can be seen smiling, wearing a white saree with a pink floral border. Akhtar, too, looks happy, standing behind her. "Perhaps this was the last public event we had attended together," he tweeted.

Mangeshkar and Akhtar had worked together on several melodious songs including 'Tere Liye' from 'Veer-Zaara' and 'Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum' from 'Silsila', among others. Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on February 6 at the age of 92. She died due to post COVID-19 complications. She was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai. (ANI)

