'Educating farmers of best practices is the need of the hour' says Pankaj Tripathi

'Mirzapur' star Pankaj Tripathi, who has made a mark for himself by portraying unconventional roles of people from small towns of India, has always been a vocal supporter of the farmer community. The 45-year-old actor's background as a farmer made him even more conscious and understanding of the problems faced by the farming community. Hence, he shared a vision to help farmers grow by solving the problems at the silk route.

The 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' actor said, "Being raised in an agriculturally rich household with family members deeply invested in farming and other basic land harvesting practices for a living, I have always been accustomed to the kind of problems Indian farmers face at the ground level." Highlighting the importance of educating farmers, he said, "Lack of correct information being the root cause of these problems, educating the farmers of the best practices along with ensuring that all of their other concerns are being addressed and looked into is the need of the hour. By funding an organization which provides a mix of online and offline support in this direction, I intend to contribute to it in my own small way."

On the work front, Pankaj Tripathi will next be seen in the third instalment of the buddy-comedy franchise, 'Fukrey'. He will also be seen reprising the role of Madhav Mishra in the third instalment of 'Criminal Justice 3'. Srijit Mukherjee's 'Sherdil', 'OMG 2' and 'Bachchan Pandey' are also some of the projects in which Pankaj will feature. (ANI)

