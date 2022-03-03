Ranveer Singh announces release date of 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', promises a hero you've never seen before

After entertaining the viewers with his performance in '83', actor Ranveer Singh is all set to take the movie buffs on a roller-coaster ride of emotions with his upcoming movie 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'. The actor, on Thursday, shared a fun video on social media to announce the release date of the film.

Before introducing his character from the movie, the actor talked about the various kinds of heroes we have seen in films. He features as Policewala Hero, Gundewala Hero, Outerspace Hero and Red Chaddi Hero on various quirky posters in the video. Sharing the film's release date, Ranveer wrote on Instagram, "Naam hai JAYESHBHAI...Aur kaam hai JORDAAR !!! Chegg out the date announcement video. Celebrate #JayeshbhaiJordaar with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 13th May."

Directed by debutant filmmaker Divyang Thakkar, the upcoming social comedy is backed by Yash Raj Films and Maneesh Sharma. Talking about his character Jayeshbhai, Ranveer said, "Jayesh is not your typical larger than life hero but what he does in the course of the story is heroic. And that is something I was attracted to. He evolves into a hero and what he pulls off is remarkable and truly super. He is a superhero of a very unconventional type."

He added, "Jayesh is a character that I have never attempted before and so it was something completely fresh and new for me to embody which was a very exciting prospect for me. I had to really create something because this type of characterisation and these types of emotional beats, I have not played before. I saw the prospect of creating something unique and original for myself and as a performer, it's been a very fulfilling process." The superstar is all praise for the director of the movie, Divyang Thakkar, who he feels has made one of the most endearing films in the history of Indian cinema.

Ranveer said, "My mentor Adi Chopra called me one day and he said 'I have found a miracle script and I would like for you to hear it' and I went for the narration. Divyang Thakkar who's never directed anything before, gave me a narration in which I was laughing through my tears and guffawing, laughing and crying at the same time. I had a tissue box kept on the table which got over by the end of the narration. I was entertained, moved." He added, "I agreed then and there on the spot to be a part of this film. The heart of this film is the writer-director Divyang Thakkar and he is a bundle of pure love and joy and the goodness of his heart, the kind, humble and loving soul that he is, reflects in his work, his writing in his film and in my character."

Talking about the upcoming film, Ranveer said, "I really make it a point to continue the pattern of surprising the audience and Jayeshbhai offered me the opportunity to do something that I have never done before and after my portrayal of Kapil Dev I think here is something that's vastly and starkly different on offer from me as a performer and I was happy that this opportunity came along." He further said, "I have always hoped, prayed and wished that I don't repeat myself, that my characters are vastly different from one another, that my repertoire is diverse, my filmography is diverse. And this offered me an opportunity to explore a new dimension in terms of performance and craft."

'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' marks a reunion for Ranveer and Maneesh Sharma, who gave the actor his break in Bollywood with the 2010 hit film 'Band Baaja Baaraat, co-starring Anushka Sharma. The upcoming film also marks the Bollywood debut of 'Arjun Reddy' star Shalini Pandey. The film also features Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah. (ANI)

