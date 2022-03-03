Shilpa Shetty's 'Sukhee' goes on floors

Left Menu

Actor Shilpa Shetty has kickstarted shooting for her upcoming female-centric film 'Sukhee'.

Updated: 03-03-2022 18:09 IST
Shilpa Shetty (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Shilpa Shetty has kickstarted shooting for her upcoming female-centric film 'Sukhee'. Giving a glimpse of herself as 'Sukhee', Shilpa shared a boomerang video on Instagram in which she could be seen holding the clapboard and informing her fans that she has completed the first shot of the film.

"A NEW FILM, a new character, a new journey: #SUKHEE. First shot done," the 46-year-old captioned the post. Several fans and celebrity followers chimed into the comments section and wished good luck to the 'Dhadkan' star.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor also wrote, "All the best my friend." For the unversed, Shilpa on Wednesday jetted off to Chandigarh to shoot for the movie.

Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series have joined hands to produce the female-centric project. The upcoming film will be helmed by Sonal Joshi, who has earlier served as an assistant director on films like 'Dhoom 3' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' among others. (ANI)

