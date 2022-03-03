Left Menu

Trailer of Jaideep Ahlawat, Zeeshan Ayyub-starrer 'Bloody Brothers' promises a dark comedy with twists, turns

It has been raining web series in India ever since the pandemic started. Although many web series turn out to be a dud, the recent trailer of 'Bloody Brothers' has caught the attention of viewers.

Poster of 'Bloody Brothers'. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

It has been raining web series in India ever since the pandemic started. Although many web series turn out to be a dud, the recent trailer of 'Bloody Brothers' has caught the attention of viewers. Starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Zeeshan Ayyub in the lead roles, 'Bloody Brothers' is the Indian adaptation of the British mystery thriller 'Guilt'. The trailer, not revealing much, showed the lives of two brothers, (Jaggi played by Jaideep Ahlawat and Daljeet played by Zeeshan Ayyub) that spins out of control when a tragic car accident occurs.

What follows is a series of lies to conceal the truth. The brothers strive hard to hide every fact and evidence leading to them but fate has a plan of its own, as one after one, problems arise and make it harder for them to conceal the truth. Packed with powerful performances and a riveting plot, 'Bloody Brothers' promises to be a twisted tale of brotherhood, relationships, crime and drama.

The series has been directed by 'Saathiya' and 'Soorma' director, Shaad Ali. Opening up on the series, Shaad said, "Bloody Brothers is unlike any brotherly show seen before in India. Jaggi and Daljeet share a twisted camaraderie and this stark personality difference brings out the dark comedy in situations so beautifully. It was a treat directing them and I hope that the viewers enjoy this unique and fresh relation between two brothers."

Shedding light on the complex and layered character of Jaggi, Jaideep Ahlawat said, "While my character, Jaggi enjoys the comfort of a wealthy and a seemingly perfect life, one tragic accident spins his life out of control and creates rifts in his relations with everyone around him. What I love about the series is the way even tense situations are dealt with in a satirical manner. I am sure that the viewers will love the twisted camaraderie between the brothers." Recalling the series being a fun ride and reminiscing about making bonds for a lifetime, Zeeshan Ayyub said, "What a fun ride this show has been. From shooting at a beautiful location in Ooty and getting to work with some incredible actors to making bonds for a lifetime and getting to play such a meaty role, Bloody Brothers has been one of the most gratifying projects of my life. The camaraderie we shared off screen can be seen on-screen and I hope that viewers enjoy this ride."

'Bloody Brothers' also stars veteran actor Satish Kaushik, Shruti Seth, Tina Desai, Jitendra Joshi, Maya Alagh, Mugdha Godse and Yuri Suri. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, 'Bloody Brothers' will premiere on ZEE5 on March 18. (ANI)

