Gordon Ramsay's 'Next Level Chef' renewed for new season

British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay-led series 'Next Level Chef' has been renewed by Fox for a second season. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this pickup comes a few hours before 'Next Level Chef's' first season finale airs on Wednesday night.

Aided by a pair of post-NFL airings, 'Next Level Chef' is the top-rated rookie series among adults 18-49 on a broadcast network this season. Fox has said the series debut was among its most streamed unscripted premieres ever, drawing 3.3 million viewers across Hulu and Fox Now.

"We're always thrilled when a new series resonates with audiences, but in this case, we're doubly so, because this one was the first to come out of our new venture with Gordon and Studio Ramsay Global," said Rob Wade, president alternative entertainment and specials at Fox. He continued, "We'd like to thank our partners at Studio Ramsay Global and, of course, Gordon, our talented chefs and our amazing crew, for an epic season one. And we know season two will continue to be 'next level' television."

Talking about the subject, Ramsay added, "With audiences as excited about the new show as we are, we can't wait to introduce another group of incredibly talented chefs in season two." 'Next Level Chef' pits restaurant line cooks, home chefs, food bloggers and others in a competition featuring a three-level cooking arena, a grubby, ill-equipped kitchen at the bottom, a nicer one in the middle and a gleaming, high-end one at the top.

Contestants are challenged to use their skills and problem-solving abilities to turn out worth dishes at each level. Ramsay and chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais serve as mentors and judges. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this series is the first produced under an extensive deal Fox signed with Ramsay in August 2021. The pact created Studio Ramsay Global, which develops and produces unscripted shows for the network; the new production outfit also acquired all of the former Studio Ramsay's TV business. (ANI)

