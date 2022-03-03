Left Menu

Shriya Saran shares BTS pictures from 'Music School'

'Drishyam' actor Shriya Saran is back to business and how! The actor shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from her upcoming film 'Music School' on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-03-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 18:25 IST
Shriya Saran (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
'Drishyam' actor Shriya Saran is back to business and how! The actor shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from her upcoming film 'Music School' on Thursday. The 39-year-old actor took to Instagram to share pictures of herself from the sets. The 'Sivaji: The Boss' actor can be seen sitting in a train and looking out. She sported a light pink shirt with large red prints in it and accessorised the look with teardrop hoops. She also wore a chain with a cross, signifying her character, Mary.

She took to the caption and wrote, "Shooting Music school @yaminifilms with Raju sundar master ! One of my fav choreographer. Absolutely love his work! Thank you @deohanskiran for your work! You are the bestest DoP ever ! That's me lost in my thoughts to find me in Mary. Meet Mary from the movie Music school." She also shared goofy selfies with choreographer Raju Sundar and DOP Kiran Deohans.

'Music School' is Telugu-Hindi musical drama that stars Sharman Joshi in the lead role with Shriya. The film has been directed by Papa Rao Biyyala and the music has been given by the legendary Ilayaraaja. Meanwhile, Shriya has started shooting for the much-awaited sequel 'Drishyam 2'. She will also be seen in an extended cameo in 'RRR'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

