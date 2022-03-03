Left Menu

Tiffany Haddish starrer 'The Afterparty' renewed for second season

Tiffany Haddish-fronted murder-mystery comedy 'The Afterparty' has been renewed by Apple for a second season ahead of its season 1 finale, which is set to air on Friday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 19:16 IST
Tiffany Haddish starrer 'The Afterparty' renewed for second season
Tiffany Haddish (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Tiffany Haddish-fronted murder-mystery comedy 'The Afterparty' has been renewed by Apple for a second season ahead of its season 1 finale, which is set to air on Friday. According to Deadline, the series follows Haddish's Detective Danner as she searches for a killer during a house party following a high school reunion. 'The Afterparty' comes from Chris Miller, who created and directed it with Phil Lord.

Each episode explores a different character's account of the fateful evening in question, all through the lens of popular film genres and visuals to match the storyteller's perspective. Season 1 of the show stars Haddish along with Sam Richardson, Zoe Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Demetriou and Dave Franco.

In the season finale, 6-year-old Maggie, an unexpected witness, will emerge to help Detective Danner piece together the true story behind Xavier's demise. In addition to directing, Miller serves as showrunner and is executive producing alongside Lord through the pair's production banner, Lord Miller. Anthony King also executive produces.

Lord Miller's SVP of Television Aubrey Lee is a producer on the series, which is produced for Apple by TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television as part of Lord and Miller's five-year overall television deal, as per Deadline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
3
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022