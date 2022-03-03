Tiffany Haddish starrer 'The Afterparty' renewed for second season

Tiffany Haddish-fronted murder-mystery comedy 'The Afterparty' has been renewed by Apple for a second season ahead of its season 1 finale, which is set to air on Friday. According to Deadline, the series follows Haddish's Detective Danner as she searches for a killer during a house party following a high school reunion. 'The Afterparty' comes from Chris Miller, who created and directed it with Phil Lord.

Each episode explores a different character's account of the fateful evening in question, all through the lens of popular film genres and visuals to match the storyteller's perspective. Season 1 of the show stars Haddish along with Sam Richardson, Zoe Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Demetriou and Dave Franco.

In the season finale, 6-year-old Maggie, an unexpected witness, will emerge to help Detective Danner piece together the true story behind Xavier's demise. In addition to directing, Miller serves as showrunner and is executive producing alongside Lord through the pair's production banner, Lord Miller. Anthony King also executive produces.

Lord Miller's SVP of Television Aubrey Lee is a producer on the series, which is produced for Apple by TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television as part of Lord and Miller's five-year overall television deal, as per Deadline. (ANI)

