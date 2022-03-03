Jennifer Hudson launching her daytime talk show

Left Menu

Singer-actor Jennifer Hudson is joining the daytime TV game. Grammy, Emmy and Oscar-winning star is coming up with her own daytime talk show titled 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 19:16 IST
Jennifer Hudson. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Singer-actor Jennifer Hudson is joining the daytime TV game. Grammy, Emmy and Oscar-winning star is coming up with her own daytime talk show titled 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'. As per People magazine, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television and Fox Television Stations, on Wednesday, announced that Hudson will star in her own one-hour daytime talk show beginning in the fall.

Famous for her many talents, Hudson said that she is ready for viewers to get to know her as a person. "I have experienced so much in my life; I've seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between but as my mother always told me, 'Once you think you've seen it all, just keep on living,'" she said in a statement.

"People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning - twenty years ago - and I'm so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all," Hudson continued. She added, "I have always loved people and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return. And I couldn't be more thrilled to do it alongside this incredible team. We're about to have a lot of fun and shake things up a little bit!"

While the new one-hour talker is not technically Warner Bros. TV's replacement for 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', which is coming to an end this year, Hudson's show is positioned to be the studio's new flagship daytime talk show once DeGeneres has said her final goodbye after a 19-season run. According to Deadline, the new show will be executive produced by Ellen's executive producers, Andy Lassner and Mary Connelly. As part of their pitch to station groups, the duo taped a presentation on the Ellen stage.

In addition to being carried by Fox Televisions Stations, Hudson's Los Angeles-based daytime talk show will also launch on Hearst Television, along with additional station groups. Hudson first rose to fame as a contestant on 'American Idol' in 2004. Though she was shockingly eliminated during the Top 7 week, it didn't take long for her career to take off.

In 2006, she starred as Effie White in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical, 'Dreamgirls'. Her acting earned her first Oscar nomination and win for Best Supporting Actress the following year. Since then, Hudson has appeared across dozens of television and film projects. She has also released several albums and starred on Broadway in 'The Color Purple'.

Most recently, Hudson portrayed Aretha Franklin in the biopic, 'Respect', which earned her the award for outstanding actress in a motion picture at the NAACP Image Awards. She also took home the entertainer of the year award at the February ceremony. (ANI)

