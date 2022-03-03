'Happiest day in my life,' writes actor Seema Pahwa on Mayank-Sanah wedding

Veteran actor Seema Pahwa is on cloud nine after her son Mayank's wedding with Pankaj Kapur-Supriya Pathak's daughter Sanah Kapur. The couple tied the knot in a dreamy daytime wedding on March 2 in Mahabaleshwar.

Pahwa, who was recently seen in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', shared pictures from her son's wedding on Instagram on Thursday. Further, she wrote, "Happiest day in my life god bless you both love you and feel proud to announce my son MAYANK PAHWA & SANHA KAPOOR got married so so so happy."

"Shubhkaamnaayen," Ayushmann Khurrana commented. Earlier, actor Shahid Kapoor had also written a heartfelt post for his newly married sister.

"How time flies and little bitto is now a bride. All grown up all too soon my baby sister ... an emotional beginning to a wonderful new chapter. Dearest @sanahkapur15 wishing you and Mayank sunshine and good vibes always," he wrote. For the wedding, Sanah wore a colour coordinated lehenga choli. Her choli was red coloured while the lehenga and bridal veil were of pastel blue colour. On the other hand, Mayank wore a black indo-western.

For the unversed, Shahid's sister has featured alongside him in the 2015 rom-com 'Shaandaar'. (ANI)

