Shehnaaz Gill digs out adorable childhood picture

Actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill sure knows how to mark 'Throwback Thursday'!

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 22:13 IST
Shehnaaz Gill (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill sure knows how to mark 'Throwback Thursday'! Ever since her Bigg Boss 13 journey, Shehnaaz has been ruling hearts and enjoys a massive fan following.

The actor took to her Twitter handle and treated fans with an adorable childhood picture of herself. In the picture, Shehnaaz could be seen donning a denim dress with her bobby cut hair adorned with a hairband, as she posed cutely for the camera.

Sharing the picture, the 28-year-old actor wrote, "When everything was so wonderful and life was so simple!!" The adorable post accumulated thousands of re-tweets and comments from Shehnaaz's fans,

One fan wrote, "This Girl is Heartbeat Of Millions of People." "The happiest people don't have the best of everything, they just make the best of what they have," another wrote.

A third user wrote, "You are very cute and pure soul." Shehnaaz had maintained a low profile after the death of her close friend Sidharth Shukla last year. She recently started making public appearances. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

