Maks Chmerkovskiy returns home to LA from Ukraine

'Dancing with the Stars' alum Maks Chmerkovskiy has safely returned home from Ukraine amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 22:23 IST
Maks Chmerkovskiy with wife Peta Murgatroyd (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
'Dancing with the Stars' alum Maks Chmerkovskiy has safely returned home from Ukraine amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis. As per People Magazine, Maks Chmerkovskiy had been documenting his experience on social media amid Russia's military operations.

On Wednesday, Chmerkovskiy, 42, was photographed at Los Angeles International Airport, where he gave his wife Peta Murgatroyd an emotional hug. (The couple, who married in 2017, share 5-year-old son Shai.) "I just don't want to resent peace somewhere else because of what I just saw, that's the reality. I don't know really what to say right this second," the Ukrainian-born dancer told Entertainment Tonight when he arrived at the airport.

Hours prior to his homecoming, the 'Dancing with the Stars' alum said, "Getting in a plane. Talk to you from LA," in an Instagram video from an airport in Poland. One week prior, on February 24, Chmerkovskiy uploaded videos from Kyiv, where he had been filming the country's 'World of Dance' series for which he serves as a judge. That same day, President Vladimir Putin started a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen."

During the days that followed, Chmerkovskiy had been documenting his experience on social media. On Monday, Chmerkovskiy said that "at one point I got arrested," adding, "That was probably the least traumatizing moment in this whole thing as far as Ukraine is concerned, but for me, it was just a reality check."

Later that same day, Chmerkovskiy informed fans and followers that he boarded a train heading to Warsaw, Poland. In a 26-minute long Instagram video, shared on Tuesday, he detailed his 23-hour train ride and going 36 hours without sleep. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

