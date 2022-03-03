Left Menu

Union minister Rane, son Nitesh to appear before police in defamation case on Saturday

Salian died by suicide by jumping off a building on June 8, 2020, six days before Rajput was found dead inside his Bandra home.Earlier, suburban Malvani police had sent notices to the Ranes, asking Nitesh Rane -- who is a BJP MLA -- to appear before the investigating officer on Thursday.

Union minister Narayan Rane and his son, MLA Nitesh Rane will appear before Mumbai Police on Saturday in connection with a case where they are accused of making defamatory and misleading statements about Disha Salian, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager. Salian died by suicide by jumping off a building on June 8, 2020, six days before Rajput was found dead inside his Bandra home.

Earlier, suburban Malvani police had sent notices to the Ranes, asking Nitesh Rane -- who is a BJP MLA -- to appear before the investigating officer on Thursday. His father and BJP leader Narayan Rane had been asked to appear on Friday, a police official said here.

But the duo's lawyers informed that as the Maharashtra legislature was in session, they would appear before police on Saturday, the official added.

Accordingly, the statements of both Narayan Rane and Nitesh Rane will be recorded at 1 pm on Saturday, he said.

