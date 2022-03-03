Bhagwat bats for social entrepreneurship

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said a country's financial strength is created through ''social entrepreneurship,'' and it should be promoted.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a `Swadeshi' store in Nagpur, started by Sahakar Bharati, where products of self-help groups and cooperative societies will be marketed.

''A country's financial strength is created by social entrepreneurship. And things which facilitate social entrepreneurship should be encouraged,'' he said.

The Western economic model does not believe in social enterprise, it takes society's labour but does not make society the owner, the RSS chief said.

In Western economies, very few people become owners, Bhagwat further said, claiming that this model emphasizes centralization of production as well as investment.

''We do not do that in our tradition, we work through cooperation and have decentralized production like gruh udyog (cottage industry), MSME and cooperative societies, taking everybody together and facilitating social enterprise,'' he added. PTI CLS KRK KRK

