Left Menu

Bhagwat bats for social entrepreneurship

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 03-03-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 22:38 IST
Bhagwat bats for social entrepreneurship
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said a country's financial strength is created through ''social entrepreneurship,'' and it should be promoted.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a `Swadeshi' store in Nagpur, started by Sahakar Bharati, where products of self-help groups and cooperative societies will be marketed.

''A country's financial strength is created by social entrepreneurship. And things which facilitate social entrepreneurship should be encouraged,'' he said.

The Western economic model does not believe in social enterprise, it takes society's labour but does not make society the owner, the RSS chief said.

In Western economies, very few people become owners, Bhagwat further said, claiming that this model emphasizes centralization of production as well as investment.

''We do not do that in our tradition, we work through cooperation and have decentralized production like gruh udyog (cottage industry), MSME and cooperative societies, taking everybody together and facilitating social enterprise,'' he added. PTI CLS KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
3
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022