HBO greenlits Oscar-nominated documentary 'When We Were Bullies'

Oscar-nominated documentary 'When We Were Bullies' has been acquired by HBO Documentary Films from longtime HBO collaborator Jay Rosenblatt. As per Deadline, the documentary debuts Wednesday, March 30 at 9 ET/PT on HBO, and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

As per the logline obtained by the outlet, the short begins with a mind-boggling coincidence from 25 years ago. That ultimately leads filmmaker Rosenblatt to track down his fifth-grade class to see what they remember from a bullying incident that occurred 50 years ago. Weaving together a collage of archival material, found footage, stop-motion animation and interviews with classmates and a teacher from the time, the film is a highly personal look back at a Brooklyn schoolyard incident that resonated for decades.

"When We Were Bullies has found the perfect home. I am honored to have another one of my films air on HBO, where creativity, originality and innovative storytelling are honored," said Rosenblatt. HBO Documentary Films in association with Locomotion Films present a film by Jay Rosenblatt; animation, Jeremy Rourke; music by Erik Ian Walker; cinematography, Kirsten Johnson, Ellie McCutcheon, Jay Rosenblatt. (ANI)

