Taylor Swift sends flowers, sweet note to Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne received a large bouquet of pink, white and peach coloured flowers along with a letter from Taylor Swift.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 23:11 IST
Taylor Swift, Avril Lavigne (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Avril Lavigne received a large bouquet of pink, white and peach coloured flowers along with a letter from Taylor Swift. "Avril, Been dancing around my kitchen to your fabulous new album!! It's AMAZING, like you," the 'Red' singer signed the card, adding, "Your forever fan, Taylor."

As per E! News, Taylor's display of fan love comes after Avril released her hotly-anticipated album 'Love Sux' on February 25, marking her first album since her 2019's project, 'Head Above Water'. Overall, the instant hit is her seventh studio album with 12 tracks including collaborations with Machine Gun Kelly, Blackbear and Mark Hoppus. And it seems Taylor isn't the only supporter of Avril's latest work.

On February 26, both Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly joined Avril on stage at the Roxy Theatre to commemorate the album's release. Travis, who produced the album, came on stage to deliver a few tracks with Avril, while MGK also gave a performance of their collaboration song 'Bois Lie'. Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox showed off their support in the crowd. Megan rocked a mesh top with black trousers while Kourtney sported a black velvet dress.

Avril took to Instagram to celebrate the evening's success, writing, "Last nights album release party was a RAGER. So glad I got to celebrate it with all my friends and collaborators who made this album possible. Thank you to SiriusXM and Pandora for hosting our party. I hope everyone is enjoying LOVE SUX!" (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

