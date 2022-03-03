Queen Elizabeth makes "generous donation" to Ukraine charity appeal
Queen Elizabeth has given a "generous donation" to support people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine, according to a coalition of British aid charities that have launched an appeal for funds.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Queen Elizabeth has given a "generous donation" to support people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine, according to a coalition of British aid charities that have launched an appeal for funds. "Many thanks to Her Majesty The Queen for continuing to support the Disasters Emergency Committee and for making a generous donation to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal," it said on Twitter.
Buckingham Palace said it was a private matter and declined to provide further details. Prince Charles, the queen's son and heir-to-the-throne, described Russia's invasion of Ukraine as "brutal aggression" when he expressed solidarity with Ukrainians earlier this week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Prince Charles
- Queen Elizabeth
- Ukrainians
ALSO READ
FOREX-Euro holds gains after hopes of easing in Ukraine tensions
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rally as fears of Russia invading Ukraine ease
Japan watching Ukraine situation with grave concern -govt spokesperson
Blinken discusses Ukraine crisis with visiting Albanian Prime Minister
Beijing 2022: Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva dominates short program at Winter Olympics