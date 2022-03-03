Left Menu

Queen Elizabeth makes "generous donation" to Ukraine charity appeal

Queen Elizabeth has given a "generous donation" to support people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine, according to a coalition of British aid charities that have launched an appeal for funds.

Queen Elizabeth has given a "generous donation" to support people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine, according to a coalition of British aid charities that have launched an appeal for funds. "Many thanks to Her Majesty The Queen for continuing to support the Disasters Emergency Committee and for making a generous donation to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal," it said on Twitter.

Buckingham Palace said it was a private matter and declined to provide further details. Prince Charles, the queen's son and heir-to-the-throne, described Russia's invasion of Ukraine as "brutal aggression" when he expressed solidarity with Ukrainians earlier this week.

