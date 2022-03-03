Left Menu

DMX's fiancee Desiree Lindstrom opens about her her struggle after rapper's death

The death of American rapper DMX has been mourned by many since his death last year, but no one has grieved the loss more than his family.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 23:17 IST
DMX's fiancee Desiree Lindstrom opens about her her struggle after rapper's death
DMX with his fiancee Desiree Lindstrom. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The death of American rapper DMX has been mourned by many since his death last year, but no one has grieved the loss more than his family. As per TMZ, DMX's fiancee Desiree Lindstrom opened up on 'It's Tricky with Raquel Harper' about how she has been after her beau's passing, and how things are going with their son, Exodus.

"My life changed so fast," Desiree told Raq adding, "Holidays get lonely because Earl was my family, but I do have Exodus and I try to make the best of it, because I know that's what he would've wanted me to do." She shared emotional discussion is tough for her but she thanks everyone that's checked on her and their son.

She thinks DMX's fans played a big part in keeping her going in the months following his death. TMZ broke the story the legendary rapper was rushed to the hospital following an overdose. After a week of being on life support last April, he passed away. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
3
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022