Ananya Panday starts preparations for 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'

Actor Ananya Panday has started to prepare for her upcoming film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in lead.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2022 23:22 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 23:22 IST
Ananya Panday (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Ananya Panday has started to prepare for her upcoming film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in lead. Taking to her Instagram story on Thursday, the 'Gehraiyaan' actor shared a picture of the script of 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' with pencils and a highlighter kept on top.

"The excitement and desire to highlight literally everything in a fresh script is real," She captioned the photo. "Let's gooooo," she added, tagging her co-stars and director Arjun Varain Singh. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in a new age drama by Excel Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Ananya is also gearing up for her upcoming project 'Liger' with Vijay Deverakonda. (ANI)

