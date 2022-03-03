Left Menu

Chloe shows off no-fuss winter styles at Paris Fashion Week

Models wore thick ponchos with a bohemian touch and long knitted outfits, some sporting wilderness patterns and pantsuits suitable for everyday wear. Leather was dominant, worked into balloon sleeve dresses, trousers paired with tank tops, belted coats and cowboy boots.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-03-2022 23:48 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 23:48 IST
French fashion house Chloe combined sleek lines and cosy fabrics in its new winter collection at Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, with knitted dresses, leather midi skirts and teddy bear coats. Model Amber Valletta, wearing minimal makeup, strolled down a sand-covered catwalk in a long patchwork coat at the close of show, showcasing the design house's understated approach.

Black, ecru and variations of orange tones dominated most of the looks for the Richemont-owned French label, founded by Gaby Aghion and celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. Models wore thick ponchos with a bohemian touch and long knitted outfits, some sporting wilderness patterns and pantsuits suitable for everyday wear.

Leather was dominant, worked into balloon sleeve dresses, trousers paired with tank tops, belted coats and cowboy boots. Creative director Gabriela Hearst greeted guests including Demi Moore and Maria Sharapova at Chloe's show for Paris Fashion Week, which runs until March 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

