Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian now legally single from Kanye West; Dior kicks off Paris Fashion Week with survival thrust and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Star Trek: Picard' romantically going where Picard hasn't gone before

After a successful first season, sci-fi drama series "Star Trek: Picard" returns to see its titular hero, played by British actor Patrick Stewart, boldly going where he hasn't gone before – into a relationship. "I really enjoyed the relationship aspects of the show, certainly when they are in a romantic atmosphere. That has been fascinating from the in," Stewart, 81, told Reuters.

Hollywood star Sean Penn joins Ukraine exodus to Poland on foot

Days after visiting the Ukrainian capital Kyiv to film scenes for his documentary on Russia's invasion, Hollywood actor-director Sean Penn found himself among thousands of refugees fleeing to Poland, joining the exodus on foot. Penn, 61, posted a photo to his Twitter feed on Monday showing the movie star wearing a backpack and toting a piece of luggage on wheels as he trudged along the shoulder of a road beside a line of cars stretching into the distance.

Turn down the volume as WHO sets new safe limit for music venues

Young people risk hearing loss from loud music in venues such as nightclubs and concerts, the World Health Organization (WHO) said as it issued a new global standard for safe listening. Nearly 40% of teenagers and young adults aged 12–35 years in middle and high-income countries are exposed to potentially damaging sound levels in venues such as nightclubs, discotheques and bars, the WHO said in a statement, adding that it recommended a maximum average sound level of 100 decibels.

Dior kicks off Paris Fashion Week with survival thrust

Dior cast fashion as a means of survival, kicking Paris Fashion Week into full swing Tuesday with a lineup of house classics, reworked – and rewired – with a technical bent. Models took to a runway set in the French capital's Tuileries Gardens, parading a collection of polished, feminine looks infused with workwear references, pairing sheer dresses with motorbike jackets and gloves, adding utility pockets to long skirts, and tossing airbags and stylized bullet-proof vests over shoulders.

Kim Kardashian now legally single from Kanye West

A Los Angeles judge on Wednesday granted reality TV star Kim Kardashian's request to be declared legally single from rapper Kanye West after nearly eight years of marriage. The businesswoman and star of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" filed for divorce a year ago, citing irreconcilable differences with West, who has legally changed his name to Ye. The couple have four children ranging in age from 2 to 8.

Chloe shows off no-fuss winter styles at Paris Fashion Week

French fashion house Chloe combined sleek lines and cosy fabrics in its new winter collection at Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, with knitted dresses, leather midi skirts and teddy bear coats. Model Amber Valletta, wearing minimal makeup, strolled down a sand-covered catwalk in a long patchwork coat at the close of show, showcasing the design house's understated approach.

CNN confirms streaming service CNN+ to launch this spring

Cable news network CNN said on Wednesday it will launch a news and entertainment streaming service called CNN+ this spring, at an initial discounted subscription price of $2.99 a month. Taking on familiar rivals in the highly competitive world of streamed content, CNN will offer the promotional price to those who sign up within the first four weeks. Once the deal ends, the service will revert to a $5.99 monthly fee - the same price as the Fox Nation, the streaming service operated by Fox Corp's Fox News.

Spotify closes its office in Russia in response to attack on Ukraine

Spotify said on Wednesday it has closed its office in Russia indefinitely in response to what the audio streaming platform described as Moscow's "unprovoked attack on Ukraine." Since July 2021, Russian legislation signed by President Vladimir Putin has obliged foreign social media companies with more than 500,000 daily users to open local offices or be subject to restrictions as severe as outright bans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)