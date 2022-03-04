Left Menu

Jason Momoa thanks for respecting his family's 'privacy' post split from Lisa Bonet

Actor Jason Momoa is deeply touched on seeing his fans giving him space post his split from wife Lisa Bonet.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2022 10:10 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 10:10 IST
Jason Momoa thanks for respecting his family's 'privacy' post split from Lisa Bonet
Jason Momoa (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Jason Momoa is deeply touched on seeing his fans giving him space post his split from wife Lisa Bonet. On Tuesday, Momoa attended the New York City premiere of 'The Batman', starring his stepdaughter ZoE Kravitz alongside Robert Pattinson, with son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, and Lola, 14, whom he shares with Bonet.

A few days after marking his presence at the star-studded affair, Momoa, on Friday, took to Instagram and shared photos from the red-carpet event. Alongside the pictures, the 'Aquaman' star thanked his fans for respecting his family's privacy. In the post, he also stated that it's not easy to separate from your loved ones in the public eye.

"So excited for everyone to see @thebatman @zoeisabellakravitz your perfect as cat woman I'm so proud of you. so excited for @snl next week your going to kill it. we had a wonderful time in NYC. mahalo to the fans and press for being generous and giving us space for the children it's hard enough separating in the public eye. we appreciate the continued privacy through these times aloha j," he wrote. Momoa and Bonet, who tied the knot in 2017, announced their split in a joint statement in January. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan
4
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022