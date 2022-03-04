Left Menu

Fans turn emotional after Sidharth Shukla's Instagram account gets memorialised

Months after Sidharth Shukla's demise, Instagram has memorialised the actor's account.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-03-2022 12:06 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 12:06 IST
Fans turn emotional after Sidharth Shukla's Instagram account gets memorialised
Late Sidharth Shukla (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Months after Sidharth Shukla's demise, Instagram has memorialised the actor's account. The word "Remembering" is now written above Sidharth's name on his profile on the photo-sharing application.

For the unversed, memorialised accounts are a place to remember someone's life after they have passed away. The memorialisation of Sidharth's Instagram account has left his fans emotional.

"You are always alive in our hearts," a netizen commented. "This is so heartbreaking. This 'remembering' word made me cry," another one wrote.

Sidharth, who won everyone's hearts with his stints in 'Bigg Boss 13', 'Broken But Beautiful', and 'Dil Se Dil Tak' among other projects', died on September 2, 2021, at the age of 40. He passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022