Toonz Media Group partners with US's Hearst Media Production Group

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 4 (PTI): Technopark-based Toonz Media Group has announced a partnership with leading American production and distribution company Hearst Media Production Group to produce new animated productions. Hearst Media Production Group, a business unit of Hearst Television, is a producer and distributor of television programming with more than 30 series and hundreds of hours of content annually on leading broadcast station groups and networks.

Through the new partnership, Hearst Media Production Group brings its distribution prowess to engage US audiences with Toonz's prolific slate of children’s animation productions including brand new titles like Paddypaws, Sunnyside Billy, Kingdom of None and Aliens In My Backpack, a Toonz statement said here on Friday.

Global kids and family entertainment studio, Toonz Media Group has created some of the most highly-rated international shows including Wolverine and The X-Men, Speedracer Next Generation and Playmobil, it said.

''This is a strategic alliance for Toonz as we broaden our presence in North America. We are confident that together Toonz and Hearst Media Production Group can produce and deliver high quality content that will appeal and entertain children and family audiences everywhere,'' said Bruno Zarka, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Toonz Media Group.

Angelica Rosas McDaniel, EVP and General Manager, Entertainment for Hearst Media Production Group, said ''creating key alliances with global partners like Toonz is critical to Hearst Media Production Group's aggressive strategy to expand our reach into all genres of content for all audiences.'' Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG), a business unit of Hearst Television, is an independent producer and distributor of original programming for TV stations, broadcast and cable networks and streaming services.

HMPG produces hundreds of hours of programming annually across linear, streaming, digital and social media platforms for domestic and international distribution in nearly 100 countries.

Toonz is a 360-degree media powerhouse with over two decades of unparalleled experience and one of Asia's most active animation production studios (over 10,000 minutes of 2D and CGI kids and family content per year), the statement added.

