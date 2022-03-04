Skylar Astin joins 'Grey's Anatomy'

''Pitch Perfect'' star Skylar Astin has boarded the cast of ''Grey's Anatomy'' in a recurring role. According to Deadline, Astin will play Todd Eames and the character will make its debut on the show in the March 24 episode titled ''Put the Squeeze on Me.'' Todd Eames is described as a ''charming and handsome guy with a gentle soul''. ''Grey's Anatomy'', which is currently in its 18th season, continues to be ABC network's number one show. Created by Shonda Rhimes, the series features Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr in the lead. ''Grey's Anatomy'' has already been renewed by the network for season 19.

