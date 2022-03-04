Left Menu

Skylar Astin joins 'Grey's Anatomy'

Pitch Perfect star Skylar Astin has boarded the cast of Greys Anatomy in a recurring role. Greys Anatomy, which is currently in its 18th season, continues to be ABC networks number one show. Greys Anatomy has already been renewed by the network for season 19.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-03-2022 12:55 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 12:47 IST
Skylar Astin joins 'Grey's Anatomy'
Skylar Astin Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

''Pitch Perfect'' star Skylar Astin has boarded the cast of ''Grey's Anatomy'' in a recurring role. According to Deadline, Astin will play Todd Eames and the character will make its debut on the show in the March 24 episode titled ''Put the Squeeze on Me.'' Todd Eames is described as a ''charming and handsome guy with a gentle soul''. ''Grey's Anatomy'', which is currently in its 18th season, continues to be ABC network's number one show. Created by Shonda Rhimes, the series features Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr in the lead. ''Grey's Anatomy'' has already been renewed by the network for season 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022